Best Orthopedic Facility

Parkview Orthopaedic Group

688 Cedar Crossings Drive

New Lenox

10060 W. 191st St.

Mokena

708-361-0600

Founded in 1968, the Parkview Orthopaedic Group emphasizes helping patients reduce pain and maximize function.

The group treats all joints by using the most up-to-date surgical and nonsurgical methods.

Parkview specializes in a variety of areas, including sports medicine, pain management, joint replacement and more.

With their experience in the latest medical techniques, Parkview surgeons can handle high-tech hip, knee and shoulder replacements, spine surgery and other procedures.

Physical therapy, ultrasound-guided joint injections, ortho urgent care, MRI and nerve testing are among other services available at Parkview locations.

SECOND PLACE

MidAmerica Orthopaedics

10330 S. Roberts Road

Palos Hills

19065 Hickory Creek Drive, Suite 210

Mokena

708-237-7200

THIRD PLACE

Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants

10719 W. 160th St.

Orland Park

4220 W. 95th St., Suite 100

Oak Lawn

708-226-3300