Best Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Paul Danielsky

Dr. Paul Danielsky has a special interest in revision arthroplasty and works to help patients through these complex procedures. With a focus on the highest quality of orthopedic care, Danielsky continues to explore opportunities to further his professional development. This includes completing several fellow-level courses and an Oxford partial knee replacement course.

Danielsky has extensive experience in hip and knee arthroplasty, including robotic assisted surgery, and is MAKO certified. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Kalamazoo College and his medical degree from the University of Michigan. He completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Western Michigan University School of Medicine and his fellowship in adult reconstruction at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.