Best Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Paul Danielsky

Advanced Orthopedic and Spine Care

16255 S. Harlem Ave.

Tinley Park

6701 W. 95th St.

Oak Lawn

708-599-5000

aospinecare.com

Dr. Paul Danielsky has a special interest in revision arthroplasty and works to help patients through these complex procedures. With a focus on the highest quality of orthopedic care, Danielsky continues to explore opportunities to further his professional development. This includes completing several fellow-level courses and an Oxford partial knee replacement course.

Danielsky has extensive experience in hip and knee arthroplasty, including robotic assisted surgery, and is MAKO certified. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Kalamazoo College and his medical degree from the University of Michigan. He completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Western Michigan University School of Medicine and his fellowship  in adult reconstruction at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Jonathan Watson

Skyline Orthopedics

10811 W. 143rd St., Suite 150

Orland Park

708-405-8600

skylineorthopedics.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Nikhil Chokski

Hinsdale Orthopaedics

1870 Silver Cross Blvd., Pavilion B, Suite 120

New Lenox

815-462-9294

hinsdale-orthopaedics.com

