Best Orthopedic

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
MidAmerica Orthopaedics

MidAmerica Orthopaedics

10330 S. Roberts Road

Palos Hills

708-237-7200

midamericaortho.com

The team at MidAmerica Orthopaedics strives to foster hope, healing and well-being through compassionate care.

Recognized as leaders in the community, the physicians at MidAmerica Orthopaedics are all ellowship trained in their specialties, including sports medicine, joint replacement and hand and upper extremity care.

Onsite services include a wide range of care, from an ambulatory surgical center to therapy and diagnostics. When an injury occurs, patients can take advantage of orthopedic immediate care at the walk-in clinic, which provides direct access to specialist care for acute orthopedic injuries. This immediate access to top-of-the-line care removes the need for long emergency room waits or secondary specialist referrals.

SECOND PLACE

OAK Orthopedics

Multiple locations

oakortho.com

THIRD PLACE

Parkview Orthopaedic Group 

688 Cedar Crossings Drive

New Lenox

815-727-3030

parkviewortho.com

