Best Orthopedic

MidAmerica Orthopaedics
10330 S. Roberts Road
Palos Hills
708-237-7200
The team at MidAmerica Orthopaedics strives to foster hope, healing and well-being through compassionate care.
Recognized as leaders in the community, the physicians at MidAmerica Orthopaedics are all ellowship trained in their specialties, including sports medicine, joint replacement and hand and upper extremity care.
Onsite services include a wide range of care, from an ambulatory surgical center to therapy and diagnostics. When an injury occurs, patients can take advantage of orthopedic immediate care at the walk-in clinic, which provides direct access to specialist care for acute orthopedic injuries. This immediate access to top-of-the-line care removes the need for long emergency room waits or secondary specialist referrals.
SECOND PLACE
OAK Orthopedics
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Parkview Orthopaedic Group
688 Cedar Crossings Drive
New Lenox
815-727-3030