Best Orthopedic

MidAmerica Orthopaedics

Recognized as leaders in the community, the physicians at MidAmerica Orthopaedics are all ellowship trained in their specialties, including sports medicine, joint replacement and hand and upper extremity care.

Onsite services include a wide range of care, from an ambulatory surgical center to therapy and diagnostics. When an injury occurs, patients can take advantage of orthopedic immediate care at the walk-in clinic, which provides direct access to specialist care for acute orthopedic injuries. This immediate access to top-of-the-line care removes the need for long emergency room waits or secondary specialist referrals.