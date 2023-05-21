Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana (OSNI)
730 45th Ave.
Munster
10200 Wicker Ave., Suite 1
St. John
219-924-3300
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana has been a leader in orthopedic and spine care in Northwest Indiana for 25 years by always putting patients first, Dr. Nitin Khanna says.
“Our surgeons have trained at the best institutions in the country, are at the forefront of advancements in their respective fields and offer the most advanced minimally invasive and outpatient procedures in the Region for spine, shoulder, hips and knees,” he says.
The highly experienced and dedicated staff at OSNI ensures that patients receive the best possible care.
“We are honored to be the first choice for doctors and nurses when it comes to their own care and the care of their friends and family,” Khanna says.
SECOND PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
North Point Orthopaedics
Multiple locations
219-217-4519