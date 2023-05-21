Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana (OSNI)

730 45th Ave.

Munster

10200 Wicker Ave., Suite 1

St. John

219-924-3300

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana has been a leader in orthopedic and spine care in Northwest Indiana for 25 years by always putting patients first, Dr. Nitin Khanna says.

“Our surgeons have trained at the best institutions in the country, are at the forefront of advancements in their respective fields and offer the most advanced minimally invasive and outpatient procedures in the Region for spine, shoulder, hips and knees,” he says.

The highly experienced and dedicated staff at OSNI ensures that patients receive the best possible care.

“We are honored to be the first choice for doctors and nurses when it comes to their own care and the care of their friends and family,” Khanna says.

SECOND PLACE

Bone & Joint Specialists

Multiple locations

219-795-3360

THIRD PLACE

North Point Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

219-217-4519