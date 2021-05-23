 Skip to main content
Best Orthopedics
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

730 45th St.

Munster

10200 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-924-3300

osni.org

The human body is a complex structure of bones and joints, any of which can begin to ache from age, use, disease or trauma. Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana  can treat a multitude of bone and joint maladies with pain management, therapies, exercise and rehabilitation or surgery.

With a eight providers on staff, including physicians, physician assistants and a nurse practitioner, OSNI can provide personalized care with attention to detail. Each of the five physicians in has a specialty, which allows OSNI to treat issues with all bones and joints.

For more than 20 years, OSNI has cared for patients in Northwest Indiana and the Greater Chicago area. OSNI surgeons have trained at the most prestigious institutions in the country and are continually recognized for their research and with patient excellence awards.

Dr. Nitin Khanna, an OSNI spine specialist, said: “We are honored and grateful to have been voted Best of the Region for Best Orthopedic for 11 years in a row. We believe that if we provide outstanding care to our patients, the rest will fall into place.”

SECOND PLACE

North Point Orthopaedics

9445 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1060

northpointortho.com

THIRD PLACE

Bone & Joint Specialists

Multiple locations

219-795-3360

orthopedicdoctors.com

