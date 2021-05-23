Best Orthopedics

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

The human body is a complex structure of bones and joints, any of which can begin to ache from age, use, disease or trauma. Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana can treat a multitude of bone and joint maladies with pain management, therapies, exercise and rehabilitation or surgery.

With a eight providers on staff, including physicians, physician assistants and a nurse practitioner, OSNI can provide personalized care with attention to detail. Each of the five physicians in has a specialty, which allows OSNI to treat issues with all bones and joints.

For more than 20 years, OSNI has cared for patients in Northwest Indiana and the Greater Chicago area. OSNI surgeons have trained at the most prestigious institutions in the country and are continually recognized for their research and with patient excellence awards.