Best Orthopedics

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Multiple locations
219-924-3300
Given how vital orthopedic care can be in terms of improving function and quality of life, patients tend to be very choosy about where they get their treatment and advice. And here in the Region, that often means turning to the professionals at Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana, who have trained at some of the most prestigious universities and hospitals to deliver timely, compassionate, state-of-the-art care right in their community.
“In this era of corporate medicine, we strive to deliver personalized care that focuses on the entire patient experience, spending as much time as patients need in order to feel comfortable with their medical condition and the treatment options available,” explains Dr. Sunil Dedhia “We treat patients as if they’re our own family members.”
SECOND PLACE
North Point Orthopaedics
Multiple locations
219-836-1060
THIRD PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360