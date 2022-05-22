 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Orthopedics

  • 0
Best Orthopedics

Dr. Sunil Dedhia of the Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana 

 John Luke, file, The Times
Best Orthopedics

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana 

Multiple locations

219-924-3300

osni.org

Given how vital orthopedic care can be in terms of improving function and quality of life, patients tend to be very choosy about where they get their treatment and advice. And here in the Region, that often means turning to the professionals at Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana, who have trained at some of the most prestigious universities and hospitals to deliver timely, compassionate, state-of-the-art care right in their community.

“In this era of corporate medicine, we strive to deliver personalized care that focuses on the entire patient experience, spending as much time as patients need in order to feel comfortable with their medical condition and the treatment options available,” explains Dr. Sunil Dedhia “We treat patients as if they’re our own family members.”

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

North Point Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

219-836-1060

northpointortho.com

THIRD PLACE

Bone & Joint Specialists

Multiple locations

219-795-3360

orthopedicdoctors.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts