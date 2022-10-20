Best Outdoor Dining

3 Corners Grill & Tap

901 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-9000

The New Lenox location is the newest the 3 Corners restaurants (with Lemont and Downers Grove), and it’s the perfect spot to enjoy sips and bites al fresco. The large patio area includes about 30 tables, so it can accommodate intimate or larger groups. There’s also a decorative water feature that lights up, making it a great place to linger and relax on a lovely evening.

Patio season usually extends into October, depending on the weather, but as long as the sun is shining or guests can dine near the available heaters, fall is a great time to soak in those last bits of pleasant weather.

You’ll love the casual vibe and American fare of upscale comfort bar food (favorites include the Cali chicken sandwich, IPA beer-battered fried cheese curds and sweet and spicy burger.)

The 3 Corners Burger is — topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, pulled pork and barbecue sauce. With 32 tap handles, there’s a nice selection of local craft beers, about a dozen wines and a specialty cocktail menu with a variety of mules, margaritas, martinis and more.

SECOND PLACE

sip. Wine. Bar

17424 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-620-8300

THIRD PLACE

Dancing Marlin

20590 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-6646