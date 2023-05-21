Calumet Painting & Restoration
6733 Columbia Ave.
Hammond
219-844-7501
“Our approach to business is hard work, but fun work,” says Rick Suarez, owner of Calumet Painting & Restoration. “We follow the HOW rule: Honesty, Openness to new ideas, Willingness to change.”
Calumet Painting & Restoration has served residential, commercial and industrial customers in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland for more than 30 years. It is a single-source provider of interior and exterior services, streamlining the process and minimizing customer costs.
Calumet Painting & Restoration can perform repairs and prep before the painting begins and has added kitchen and bath remodeling services to its roster. Suarez notes that repainting kitchen cabinets gives customers a new look for less than half the cost of new ones.
When Suarez started, he was painting aluminum siding, a service Calumet Painting still offers.
Suarez says that 80% of its work is from return customers and referrals.
“Our success is driven by our high-quality employees and their dedication to the work,” Suarez says. “It is always a learning journey, but one that seems to be working. This is our second consecutive year of winning Best Painter. Thank you.”
SECOND PLACE
McGing's Painting
6539 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-680-0172
THIRD PLACE
Starving Artist Painter
Nichols Street
Lowell
708-646-4197