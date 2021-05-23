Best Painter

McGing’s Painting

6720 New Jersey Ave.

Hammond

219-680-0172

This is personal.

Three years ago, longtime painter Dan McGing went into business for himself and insists that his customers are happy because it’s personal to him.

“I put my last name on the company, so the right thing will always be done,” He said. “The extra steps will always be taken.”

Interestingly, the new nine-man business he built thrived in 2020 when many businesses were hurting because of the pandemic.

“It was the busiest I’ve ever been,” he said. “We had our regular schedule going and everyone would try to hit their quota before everything opened again. We would squeeze them in and get them done while they were still closed.”

SECOND PLACE

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana

1161 Breuckman Drive, Suite A