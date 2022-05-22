 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Painter

  • 0
Best Painter

Calumet Painting & Restoration

Calumet Painting & Restoration

6733 Columbia Ave.

Hammond

219-844-7501

calumetpainting.com

Nearly two-thirds of the work for Calumet Painting & Restoration come from customer referral, says President Ricardo Suarez. For more than 30 years, the company has provided painting services that include residential, commercial and industrial.

The business, serving Northwest Indiana and beyond, is licensed, bonded and insured and backs its work with a two-year limited workmanship warranty. A full-service painting contractor, the business has painted everything from a front door to a condominium building, using premium products. Owners review the project to assure it’s managed to the smallest detail.

“The main reason for our success is our employees. They’re dedicated and seasoned painters. We have the A-team working for us.

People are also reading…

“I enjoy seeing the projects start, seeing what we do to for a home in need of re-beautifying. We have so many people who would rather wait for us than have someone else do the work,” says Suarez.

SECOND PLACE

McGing's Painting

6539 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-680-0172

mcgingspainting.com

THIRD PLACE

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana

1161 Breuckman Drive, Suite A

Crown Point

219-364-6083

certapro.com/nwi

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts