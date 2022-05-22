Best Painter

Calumet Painting & Restoration

6733 Columbia Ave.

Hammond

219-844-7501

Nearly two-thirds of the work for Calumet Painting & Restoration come from customer referral, says President Ricardo Suarez. For more than 30 years, the company has provided painting services that include residential, commercial and industrial.

The business, serving Northwest Indiana and beyond, is licensed, bonded and insured and backs its work with a two-year limited workmanship warranty. A full-service painting contractor, the business has painted everything from a front door to a condominium building, using premium products. Owners review the project to assure it’s managed to the smallest detail.

“The main reason for our success is our employees. They’re dedicated and seasoned painters. We have the A-team working for us.

“I enjoy seeing the projects start, seeing what we do to for a home in need of re-beautifying. We have so many people who would rather wait for us than have someone else do the work,” says Suarez.

SECOND PLACE

McGing's Painting

6539 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-680-0172

THIRD PLACE

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana

1161 Breuckman Drive, Suite A

Crown Point

219-364-6083

