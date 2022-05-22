Best Pawn Shop

AmeriPawn

Multiple locations

Did you know that a pawn shop is more than just a place to sell your coins or high-end jewelry? In fact, AmeriPawn buys, sells and makes loans on TVs, gaming systems, cameras, musical instruments, yard equipment, tools and more. The shop purchases gold, silver and platinum, and also offers jewelry repair by an experienced on-site bench jeweler.

Founded in 1986 by Greg Engstrom of Valparaiso, AmeriPawn was established to help those in need of money who have collateral to borrow against but were turned down by conventional banks and credit unions.

"If someone gets in a pinch — and everyone does — they don't want to ask a friend or family for help. The pawn shop is less hassle and more discreet," he says. "Everyone has different circumstances, and we don't ask questions. Our biggest thing is treating people with respect and dignity."

AmeriPawn also buys items from sellers looking for extra money or collectors wanting to liquidate their sets. There are even those who visit the store every week shopping for a bargain.

AmeriPawn is licensed by the State of Indiana and is a member of the National Pawnbrokers Association.

Engstrom is thrilled to have placed first. "Whoever voted for us, God bless them," he says.

SECOND PLACE

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

THIRD PLACE

The Gold Depot

516 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-4073

2051 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-513-6370

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0