Best Pawn Shop

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

Owner and CEO Joshua Halpern is the fourth generation of Halperns to run Albert’s Diamond Jewelers.

“It starts with hard work,” Halpern says, “Carrying the right products, amazing service and hiring people who want to serve their clients.” Albert’s takes pride in its staff of more than 70, particularly in the cooperative and generous way they serve their customers. Halpern himself describes the ideal Albert’s employee as a "giver."

“We hire everybody,” Halpern says, which helps Albert’s connect with every kind of customer. “For us, it's about connection and making it personal.”

“We’ve been around over a hundred years, growing from a tiny store to one of the largest in the country.” Halpern took over from his father, Fred, whom he credits with building the store from something smaller to close to its size today. “We’ve grown every year we’re in business.”

SECOND PLACE