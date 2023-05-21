Kids First Pediatrics on 30

1160 Joliet St., Suite 103

Dyer

219-322-8534

Healthy families and communities drive healthy children. The team at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 believes that raising a child is rewarding and challenging, and they work hard to ensure each child’s full potential is reached.

“At Kids First, we strive to help make raising children easier and less stressful,” Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman says. “We aim to provide the best care possible, incorporating the latest technology to provide both quality and cost-effective care.”

In addition to well-child and sick-child visits, Kids First Pediatrics on 30 offers lactation support, endocrinology services and even ear piercing.

“For breastfeeding moms, we have a fantastic lactation counselor,” Chang-Stroman says.

The practice offers same-day sick appointments. And because having a sick child outside of normal office hours can be scary, the doctors at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 take after-hours calls from patients.

“Thank you to each and every one of our patient families who voted for us, appreciating our efforts to bring quality pediatric care to the Region,” he says. “We are here for your child.”

SECOND PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8112

THIRD PLACE

Associated Pediatricians

1111 Glendale Blvd., Suite 101

Valparaiso

3630 Willowcreek Road, Suite 6

Portage

219-462-0555