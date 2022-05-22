Kids First Pediatrics on 30

1160 Joliet St., Suite 103

Dyer

219-322-8534

Dr. Tae'Ni Chang-Stroman knows how important a good pediatrician can be to children and their parents. That’s why he and his team at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 work so hard to create a warm and welcoming environment to soothe the fears of little ones and a convenient and stress-free experience for busy families.

Kids First offers same-day sick appointments for patients needing to see a doctor on short notice and provides patients with access to the doctors’ cell phone numbers when they’re not in the office for any emergency or followup questions. It’s this kind of personal approach to health care that Chang-Stroman credits with taking the top spot in this category for yet another year.

“Being named the Best Pediatric Care provider again is a testament to the fact that our joy in providing top-quality care for infants, children and teens is appreciated by the families we serve,” he says. “It is truly an honor for us.”

SECOND PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8112

THIRD PLACE

Associated Pediatricians

1111 Glendale Blvd., Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-462-0555

3630 Willowcreek Road, Suite 6

Portage

219-364-3250

