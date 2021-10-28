Best Pediatrician

New Lenox Pediatrics (TIE)

Dr. George Skarpathiotis & Associates

400 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

708-923-6300

7110 W. 127th St., Suite 130

Palos Heights

708-923-6300

A level 3 patient-centered medical home practice, George Skarpathiotis M.D. & Associates works to achieve the highest standards in patient care so parents can rest assured their children are treated in a caring environment.

With accessible and high-quality care, the office provides a number of services that meet the needs of Southland families, ranging from acute care to ADHD/ADD, allergies, anxiety and depression, bedwetting, concussion evaluation and treatment and preventive services.