Best Pediatrician
urgent

Best Pediatrician

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series
Best Pediatrician

New Lenox Pediatrics: Dr. George Skarpathiotis & Associates

New Lenox Pediatrics (TIE)

Dr. George Skarpathiotis & Associates

400 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

708-923-6300

7110 W. 127th St., Suite 130

Palos Heights

708-923-6300

drgeorgekids.com

A level 3 patient-centered medical home practice, George Skarpathiotis M.D. & Associates works to achieve the highest standards in patient care so parents can rest assured their children are treated in a caring environment.

With accessible and high-quality care, the office provides a number of services that meet the needs of Southland families, ranging from acute care to ADHD/ADD, allergies, anxiety and depression, bedwetting, concussion evaluation and treatment and preventive services.

The practice also offers several classes for parents and upcoming parents. Classes are taught by one of the practice’s doctors or nurse practitioners and cover a variety of topics like breastfeeding and prenatal care.

Southwest Pediatrics (TIE)

8100 W. 119th St.

Palos Park

708-361-3300

9400 Bormet Drive

Mokena

708-479-7337

southwestpeds.com

In its 41st year of serving the Southland, Southwest Pediatrics prides itself on offering the best care from board-certified physicians, registered nurses and medical assistant. 

The staff takes time to listen to all concerns and answer all questions.  

Southwest Pediatrics offers same-day visits Monday through Saturday for immediate care and convenient scheduling for well exams, sports and school physicals, and other non-urgent appointments. Physicians also are on call 24 hours, 7 days a week through an answering service.

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Paul Tortoriello

Silver Cross DuPage Group

1870 Silver Cross Blvd., Pavilion B, Suite 240

New Lenox

815-514-2040

dupagemedicalgroup.com

