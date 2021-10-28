Best Pediatrician

New Lenox Pediatrics (TIE)
Dr. George Skarpathiotis & Associates
400 E. Lincoln Hwy.
New Lenox
708-923-6300
7110 W. 127th St., Suite 130
Palos Heights
708-923-6300
A level 3 patient-centered medical home practice, George Skarpathiotis M.D. & Associates works to achieve the highest standards in patient care so parents can rest assured their children are treated in a caring environment.
With accessible and high-quality care, the office provides a number of services that meet the needs of Southland families, ranging from acute care to ADHD/ADD, allergies, anxiety and depression, bedwetting, concussion evaluation and treatment and preventive services.
The practice also offers several classes for parents and upcoming parents. Classes are taught by one of the practice’s doctors or nurse practitioners and cover a variety of topics like breastfeeding and prenatal care.
Southwest Pediatrics (TIE)
8100 W. 119th St.
Palos Park
708-361-3300
9400 Bormet Drive
Mokena
708-479-7337
In its 41st year of serving the Southland, Southwest Pediatrics prides itself on offering the best care from board-certified physicians, registered nurses and medical assistant.
The staff takes time to listen to all concerns and answer all questions.
Southwest Pediatrics offers same-day visits Monday through Saturday for immediate care and convenient scheduling for well exams, sports and school physicals, and other non-urgent appointments. Physicians also are on call 24 hours, 7 days a week through an answering service.
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Paul Tortoriello
Silver Cross DuPage Group
1870 Silver Cross Blvd., Pavilion B, Suite 240
New Lenox
815-514-2040