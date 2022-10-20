 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Pediatrician

  • 0

Kim & Calvert Pediatrics

7600 W. College Drive, Suite 2

Palos Heights

708-448-2438

kimandcalvertpediatrics.com

The skilled team of pediatricians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics wants every visit to be positive for patients and their families. Providing comprehensive medical care for infants, children and adolescents, Kim & Calvert Pediatrics offers well-child care exams, sick child diagnosis and treatment, school and sports physicals, dietary and nutrition guidance and immunizations.

The physicians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics takes the time to talk with parents and listen to their concerns to help them understand their children’s needs, while providing knowledge that allows families to integrate optimal health and wellness into their lives.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Paul Tortoriello

Silver Cross DuPage Group

1870 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 240, Pavilion B

New Lenox

815-514-2040

dulyhealthandcare.com

THIRD PLACE

Southwest Pediatrics

9400 Bormet Drive

Mokena

708-479-7337

8100 W. 119th St.

Palos Park

708-361-3300

southwestpeds.com

