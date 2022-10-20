Best Pediatrician

Kim & Calvert Pediatrics
7600 W. College Drive, Suite 2
Palos Heights
708-448-2438
The skilled team of pediatricians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics wants every visit to be positive for patients and their families. Providing comprehensive medical care for infants, children and adolescents, Kim & Calvert Pediatrics offers well-child care exams, sick child diagnosis and treatment, school and sports physicals, dietary and nutrition guidance and immunizations.
The physicians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics takes the time to talk with parents and listen to their concerns to help them understand their children’s needs, while providing knowledge that allows families to integrate optimal health and wellness into their lives.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Paul Tortoriello
Silver Cross DuPage Group
1870 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 240, Pavilion B
New Lenox
815-514-2040
THIRD PLACE
Southwest Pediatrics
9400 Bormet Drive
Mokena
708-479-7337
8100 W. 119th St.
Palos Park
708-361-3300