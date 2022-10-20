Best Pediatrician

Kim & Calvert Pediatrics

The skilled team of pediatricians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics wants every visit to be positive for patients and their families. Providing comprehensive medical care for infants, children and adolescents, Kim & Calvert Pediatrics offers well-child care exams, sick child diagnosis and treatment, school and sports physicals, dietary and nutrition guidance and immunizations.

The physicians at Kim & Calvert Pediatrics takes the time to talk with parents and listen to their concerns to help them understand their children’s needs, while providing knowledge that allows families to integrate optimal health and wellness into their lives.