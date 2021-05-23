Best Pediatrics

Kids First Pediatrics on 30

1160 Joliet St., Suite 103

Dyer

219-322-8534

The pediatricians at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer are experts in their field. Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman started the practice in 2005 and has since expanded, bringing on two other highly qualified pediatricians, Dr. Nancy Albright and Dr. Parul Pathak, as well as Dr. Kenan Qin, a pediatric endocrinologist. According to practice manager Jacqueline Chang-Stroman, it is excited to welcome Dr. Lindsey Cox to its pediatric staff in July.

Kids First Pediatrics on 30 offers services including well child visits, sick child visits, immunizations, endocrinology, telehealth, ear piercing and most recently lactation support.

“Some of our employees trained during the current pandemic to become certified lactation counselors,” says Jacqueline. “Jessica Pasco ,completed the certification and there are two others who are close to completion.”