Best Pediatrics

Kids First Pediatrics on 30
1160 Joliet St., Suite 103
Dyer
219-322-8534
The pediatricians at Kids First Pediatrics on 30 in Dyer are experts in their field. Dr. Tae’Ni Chang-Stroman started the practice in 2005 and has since expanded, bringing on two other highly qualified pediatricians, Dr. Nancy Albright and Dr. Parul Pathak, as well as Dr. Kenan Qin, a pediatric endocrinologist. According to practice manager Jacqueline Chang-Stroman, it is excited to welcome Dr. Lindsey Cox to its pediatric staff in July.
Kids First Pediatrics on 30 offers services including well child visits, sick child visits, immunizations, endocrinology, telehealth, ear piercing and most recently lactation support.
“Some of our employees trained during the current pandemic to become certified lactation counselors,” says Jacqueline. “Jessica Pasco ,completed the certification and there are two others who are close to completion.”
Though Jacqueline notes that it’s been a challenging year because of the COVID changes and the implementation of a new patient portal, she says that she and Dr. Stroman are grateful that clients stuck with them.
“We’re so appreciative that people took the time to vote for us. We appreciate our patients and always try to do our best to care for them,” she says.
