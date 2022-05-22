 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Personal Lawyer

Best Personal Lawyer

Jonathan Faust of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys 

Jonathan Faust

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

421 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

708-222-2222

Lernerandrowe.com

Managing Attorney Jonathan Faust had a couple of recent milestones — turning 40 and spending 10 years at Lerner & Rowe.

Now he can add being voted Best Personal Lawyer.

Faust has been happy with his 10-year tenure with the firm.

“It boils down to having an amazing group of people who work together,” he said. “The clients give us a lot of feedback that they feel cared for. That’s all true.

“The team in general loves each other and cares about each other. From our HR team and our leadership team, we try to treat our team like family and that’s how we treat the clients as well. One of our goals is to treat everyone like we want to be treated.”

SECOND PLACE

Paul Stracci

Stracci Law Group

11890 Broadway

Crown Point

219-525-1000

Straccilaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Jamey Glynn

Jostes & Glynn LLP

13321 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-232-6112

Jostesglynnlaw.com

