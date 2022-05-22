Jonathan Faust
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
421 W. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
708-222-2222
Managing Attorney Jonathan Faust had a couple of recent milestones — turning 40 and spending 10 years at Lerner & Rowe.
Now he can add being voted Best Personal Lawyer.
Faust has been happy with his 10-year tenure with the firm.
“It boils down to having an amazing group of people who work together,” he said. “The clients give us a lot of feedback that they feel cared for. That’s all true.
“The team in general loves each other and cares about each other. From our HR team and our leadership team, we try to treat our team like family and that’s how we treat the clients as well. One of our goals is to treat everyone like we want to be treated.”
SECOND PLACE
Paul Stracci
Stracci Law Group
11890 Broadway
Crown Point
219-525-1000
THIRD PLACE
Jamey Glynn
Jostes & Glynn LLP
13321 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-232-6112