Best Personal Lawyer

Jonathan Faust

“It boils down to having an amazing group of people who work together,” he said. “The clients give us a lot of feedback that they feel cared for. That’s all true.

“The team in general loves each other and cares about each other. From our HR team and our leadership team, we try to treat our team like family and that’s how we treat the clients as well. One of our goals is to treat everyone like we want to be treated.”