Best Personal Lawyer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Paul A. Rossi 

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi

1601 N. View Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paulrossilaw.com

The services that a personal lawyer provides can vary from real estate law to business, estate and family planning, most civil law, contract law and criminal expungement law.

Some clients need help only once, while others retain the services of a personal lawyer, as is the case with Paul A. Rossi. Many clients who come into the office for a single legal service often come back for others, Rossi says.

“We are always honored to establish a lengthy and mutually beneficial relationship for both our office and our clients when it comes to personal legal services,” he says. “A client feels very comfortable knowing that they have a local law office that can assist them within just a few hours notice when they are in a position where they have an immediate legal concern and need someone to help.”

SECOND PLACE

Joseph Bombagetti

Kelly Law Offices

1619 Junction Ave.

Schererville

219-791-0606

kelly-lawyers.com

THIRD PLACE

Tara Tauber

Tauber Law Offices

1415 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-865-6666

tauberlaw.com

