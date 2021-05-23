Best Personal Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi
Law Office of Paul A. Rossi
1601 N. View Drive
Lowell
219-690-1200
The services that a personal lawyer provides can vary from real estate law to business, estate and family planning, most civil law, contract law and criminal expungement law.
Some clients need help only once, while others retain the services of a personal lawyer, as is the case with Paul A. Rossi. Many clients who come into the office for a single legal service often come back for others, Rossi says.
“We are always honored to establish a lengthy and mutually beneficial relationship for both our office and our clients when it comes to personal legal services,” he says. “A client feels very comfortable knowing that they have a local law office that can assist them within just a few hours notice when they are in a position where they have an immediate legal concern and need someone to help.”
SECOND PLACE
Joseph Bombagetti
Kelly Law Offices
1619 Junction Ave.
Schererville
219-791-0606
THIRD PLACE
Tara Tauber
Tauber Law Offices
1415 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-865-6666