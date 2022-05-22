Eric White
Anytime Fitness
7954 E. 108th Ave.
Winfield
219-663-6436
This is the third year in a row that Eric White has been voted Best Personal Trainer, and he said his clients appreciate the passion he brings to the job, particularly because he oversees seven locations in the area.
“I really do care about helping my clients and helping everybody, and that shows with anybody who has worked with me,” he said. “I take a personal interest in any client I work with.”
Interestingly, he never got involved in sports in high school and played lead guitar in a couple of rock bands in the Region but started developing a love for fitness and training and says it’s not like having a job.
“There’s nothing better than trying to change people’s lives, their entire mindset, body and attitude,” he said. “People don’t always take care of themselves and for me to be the person they see before they see the doctor makes me get up every day and want to do more. It doesn’t feel like work.”
SECOND PLACE
Brandon Williams
Anytime Fitness
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Sindel Keister
Southlake YMCA
100 W. Burrell Drive
Crown Point
219-663-5810