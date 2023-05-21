Edward Mallory

Anytime Fitness Schererville

2151 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-227-8895

Edward Mallory has been a fitness coach and personal trainer for more than 18 years, but he remains a student of the profession. “I’ve always been looking at training from the inside out,” says Mallory. “I’m always striving to learn new things, to be better.”

This fall Mallory is going back to school for physical therapy, which he plans to incorporate into his personal training practice.

Mallory prides himself on creating comfortable spaces for people to work out, places “where they feel secure, don't feel judged.” And he connects with his clients with a personable but persistent attitude. Though he says he's not a “drill sergeant,” he will push clients to achieve their goals. “I want someone to walk away feeling like I cared.”

Mallory’s favorite part of the job is the assessment of a new client. “It’s me being able to point out something that they didn't know.” And he gets particular satisfaction then watching clients' bodies transform. “You watch them gain confidence as their body changes,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Brandon Williams

Anytime Fitness Munster

821 Main St.

Munster

219-315-8828

THIRD PLACE

Sindel Keister

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810