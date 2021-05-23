 Skip to main content
Best Personal Trainer
Best Personal Trainer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Best Personal Trainer

Eric White, regional fitness coach at Anytime Fitness in Dyer

Eric White

Anytime Fitness

262 81st Ave.

Dyer

219-488-4615

anytimefitness.com

Personal training is perhaps one of the most direct customer service professions. Working one-on-one with a wide range of clients and tailoring training to their goals and abilities requires much more than just knowing which equipment to use or which muscle groups to target. It means getting to know them deeply, determining where they want to go and showing them the best ways to get there.

As the regional coach for 12 Anytime Fitness locations throughout Indiana and Illinois, Eric White has helped train hundreds of clients, working hard to promote a sense of self-empowerment and a no-holds barred mindset to all his clients. But his is not an old-school approach of yelling and screaming and showing off. It’s about caring as much about his clients’ success as they do and using simple positivity and hard work to help them achieve it.

“I am passionate about helping people and pouring everything I have into helping others succeed and win in life,” he explains. “My purpose in life is to help other people, and I’m able to do that through my work. I love what I do, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to do it.”

SECOND PLACE

Rhiannan Keister

Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA

100 W. Burrell Drive

Crown Point

219-663-5810

crymca.org/locations/dean-barbara-white-southlake-ymca

THIRD PLACE

Chad Roth

Midwest Fitness Training

10645 Broadway

Crown Point

219-680-8197

www.facebook.com/MidwestFitnessTraining

