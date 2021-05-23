Best Personal Trainer

Eric White

Anytime Fitness

262 81st Ave.

Dyer

219-488-4615

Personal training is perhaps one of the most direct customer service professions. Working one-on-one with a wide range of clients and tailoring training to their goals and abilities requires much more than just knowing which equipment to use or which muscle groups to target. It means getting to know them deeply, determining where they want to go and showing them the best ways to get there.

As the regional coach for 12 Anytime Fitness locations throughout Indiana and Illinois, Eric White has helped train hundreds of clients, working hard to promote a sense of self-empowerment and a no-holds barred mindset to all his clients. But his is not an old-school approach of yelling and screaming and showing off. It’s about caring as much about his clients’ success as they do and using simple positivity and hard work to help them achieve it.