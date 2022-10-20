 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Personal Trainer

Kasia Topor of ProCoreFitness

Kasia Topor

ProCoreFitness

1925 Ferro Drive

New Lenox

815-901-2030

myprocorefitness.com

Kasia Topor wasn’t looking to oversee the biggest or shiniest fitness facility when she opened ProCoreFitness in New Lenox in 2015. Her goal was simpler — and much more personal — than taking a go-big approach to training.

“People walk through these doors for different reasons,” she explains. “We want to help them find what works.”

Almost eight years later, Topor and her team continue to welcome members for group classes, personal training, customized nutrition plans and advice — still with a keen eye on the individualized approach to fitness. It’s a philosophy that has endeared her to the many personal training clients who have come away from the experience feeling like, more than a good workout, they also had a partner in their journey to strength and wellness. And that means more to Topor than any award or recognition.

“If I can change someone’s life for the better and the healthier, I feel like I’m a winner,” she says. “Whenever someone is ready to make that change, we’ll be here.”

SECOND PLACE

Naomi Knispel

Anytime Fitness

21134 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-630-0761

anytimefitness.com/gyms/3443/frankfort-il-60423

THIRD PLACE

Jennifer Pasek

Commit to Your Health with Jen

1940 Talon Drive

New Lenox

708-574-5606

www.facebook.com/HealthyFitJen

 

