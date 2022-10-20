 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Pest Control

  • 0

Mosquito Joe of Tinley-Orland

Tinley Park

708-382-2831

Tinley-orland.mosquitojoe.com

According to its website, Mosquito Joe believes “outside is fun again.”

The group provides pest control to businesses as well as residents. Its mission is to get rid of mosquitoes.

It's team of experienced technicians who are licensed and trained in pest control has a MoJo Satisfaction Guarantee.

“Mosquitoes suck but we are confident that you won’t feel that way about our mosquito control services,” the website said. “If you are not completely satisfied with the effectiveness of our mosquito, tick and flea treatments … we will schedule a time to reassess your property and, if needed, provide a booster service.”

People are also reading…

If that doesn’t work, it will offer a refund.

SECOND PLACE

Southwest Pest Control Services Co.

6 Ford Drive, Suite D

New Lenox

815-485-3750

Southwestpestcontrolil.com

THIRD PLACE

Aptive Environmental

245 W. Roosevelt Road, Building 9 Suite 58

West Chicago

844-573-7111

Goaptive.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts