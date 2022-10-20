Best Pest Control

Mosquito Joe of Tinley-Orland

Tinley Park

708-382-2831

According to its website, Mosquito Joe believes “outside is fun again.”

The group provides pest control to businesses as well as residents. Its mission is to get rid of mosquitoes.

It's team of experienced technicians who are licensed and trained in pest control has a MoJo Satisfaction Guarantee.

“Mosquitoes suck but we are confident that you won’t feel that way about our mosquito control services,” the website said. “If you are not completely satisfied with the effectiveness of our mosquito, tick and flea treatments … we will schedule a time to reassess your property and, if needed, provide a booster service.”

If that doesn’t work, it will offer a refund.

SECOND PLACE

Southwest Pest Control Services Co.

6 Ford Drive, Suite D

New Lenox

815-485-3750

THIRD PLACE

Aptive Environmental

245 W. Roosevelt Road, Building 9 Suite 58

West Chicago

844-573-7111