Best Pest Control
urgent

Best Pest Control

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series

Southwest Pest Control Services Co.

6 Ford Court, Unit D

New Lenox

815-485-3750

southwestpestcontrolil.com

Nobody wants to have to call a pest control company. But when it is necessary, everybody wants fast, safe and effective service.

From commercial to residential jobs, Southwest Pest Control Services delivers on those attributes, drawing on more than three decades of experience. From bugs to rodents, Southwest professionals are available 24/7 to come out, evaluate the issue, provide an estimate and get to work eliminating those unwanted guests. Southland customers know that when you want a pest control or extermination job done right, Southwest is always the right call.

SECOND PLACE

Mosquito Joe of Tinley-Orland

Tinley Park

708-382-2831

tinley-orland.mosquitojoe.com

THIRD PLACE

Midwest Exterminating

1104 S. Hamilton St.

Lockport

815-727-4100

midwestext.com

