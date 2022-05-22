Best Pet Boarding

Pet Haven Pet Shop

19 W. U.S. Hwy. 6

Valparaiso

219-464-4634

Pet Haven Pet Shop began caring for animals in 1976. Through the years every child, grandchild and spouse in the family has been involved in the business. Now it’s owned and run by the youngest sister, Sylvia Moore.

It has boarding accommodations for dogs, cats, birds, small animals, reptiles and, occasionally, even larger, exotic animals. Dog kennels are spacious and have outdoor and indoor runs. There’s air conditioning and infrared heating that ensures the floors are always warm during cold weather. A cat room has similar accommodations. Every dog and cat is required to have proof of its immunization history.

“It’s very important to us to have everyone leave the store happy,” says grandson and manager Max Moore. "It’s always nice to chat with our customers and lots of them are on a first-name basis. I enjoy all the animals and I really like taking care of them, making sure they’re healthy and eating (while they’re here).”

SECOND PLACE

4 Pawz Only

1830 45th St.

Munster

219-513-9520

THIRD PLACE

Stoney Run Canine Camp

463 S. County Line Road

Hebron

219-996-3647

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0