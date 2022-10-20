Best Pet Boarding

K9 Tailshakers

9204 Gulfstream Road

Frankfort

815-464-8245

Most owners expect the health and safety of their pet to be the most important consideration when they choose a boarding facility. What they may not expect, however, is that their dog might spend some of that boarding time walking on a treadmill, running through an agility course, wading in a pool on or even visiting with Santa Claus (and enjoying a special meal) at the holidays — not to mention taking a trip to the spa. But these kinds of fun “extras” have been part of the routine for nearly 17 years at K9 Tailshakers.

“We believe in health and safety first and foremost,” says owner Jan Flanagan, “and then we just pile on the fun and love from there!”

Flanagan stresses that behind all of the fun and frolic, there’s a serious dedication among her staff to education, customer service and top-quality care, including maintaining boundaries and safety standards in all of the activities they oversee. She says everyone at K9 Tailshakers tends to treat their four-legged guests like they’d want their own pets to be treated. And it shows.

“This staff works so hard and commits to education, seminars, webinars, conferences, weekends, nights and holidays away from their own loved ones to serve the dogs in our care,” she says. “Seeing their commitment rewarded with this honor makes my heart very happy.”

K9 Tailshakers also placed first for Best Pet Groomer and Best Pet Shop.

SECOND PLACE

Camp Bow Wow

22032 Howell Drive

New Lenox

815-717-6755

THIRD PLACE

Midwest Animal Hospital

11205 183rd Place

Orland Park

708-478-7788