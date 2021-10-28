Best Pet Boarding

K9 Tailshakers

9204 Gulfstream Road

Frankfort

815-464-8245

A favorite among four-legged family members in the region, K9 Tailshakers is committed to providing the best care for Southland dogs.

The local pet boarding business is a favorite among pet parents as well for its staff members who regularly take advantage of training seminars, conferences and courses that expand their knowledge on topics like disease control, safe handling and group play, owner Jan Flanagan says.

“We’re always constantly investing in our staff and taking advantage of educational opportunities,” she said.

A unique service at K9 Tailshakers gives dogs that don’t feel comfortable with large group play other types of enrichment activities such as agility for fun, K9 fitness, tricks, puzzles, obstacles and private play.

“If a dog can’t do large group play, this is a great thing to be able to give these dogs enrichment opportunities,” she said.