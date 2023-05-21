Stoney Run Canine Camp

463 S. County Line Road

Hebron

219-996-3647 (DOGS)

Owners Susan Maravilla-Kujawski and Kimberly Berryman met in the pet rescue world and decided to create a resource to keep dogs from being surrendered to shelters. To that end, they opened Stoney Run Canine Camp in 2018.

“We wanted a location with acreage to be able to offer all the services in one place … a safe and fun place for dogs to stay when the family goes out of town,” says Maravilla-Kujawski. “In five years, we have grown 10 times from when we started.”

Maravilla-Kujawski attributes their success to “our staff. They truly care about dogs. They are knowledgeable and have fun with the dogs and clients.”

Dogs board in luxury kennel suites. Staff provide on-site grooming and training classes that focus on developing owner-dog bonds. The popular two-week Board & Train exposes dogs to all trainers.

There are also activities for furry guests in the 8,500-square-foot turfed training area and outdoors in 20 acres of fenced property, as well as resident horses and goats the dogs can visit.

“It is an honor to be voted Best Pet Boarding in the Region, and we thank everyone who voted for us,” says Maravilla-Kujawski.

SECOND PLACE

4 Pawz Only

1830 45th St.

Munster

219-513-9520

THIRD PLACE

At Your Bark N Call

1157 Erie Court

Crown Point

219-663-3223