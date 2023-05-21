Region Scoopers

27 Walnut Pkwy.

Crown Point

219-213-3227

“We are incredibly honored to be voted the best pet service of the Region. Our sincere appreciation to all who voted for us,” says John Noonan, owner of Region Scoopers.

Inspired by a love of dogs, Region Scoopers, based in Crown Point, began providing pet waste removal services to clients throughout Northwest Indiana in 2021.

Region Scoopers picks up poop, leaving your outdoor space clean and ready to enjoy and keeping pets and people healthy by reducing waste-borne hazards.

“Our business has experienced steady growth over the years, which we attribute to our employees' hard work and dedication. Our commitment to providing exceptional service has helped us to build a loyal customer base,” says Noonan.

SECOND PLACE

Hobart Animal Clinic

2650 E. State Road 130

Hobart

219-942-4442

THIRD PLACE

Luv for Animals Pet Sitting

Crown Point

219-252-3087