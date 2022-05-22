Best Pet Shop

Ted's Pet & Feed

2112 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-864-7387

17950 Burnham Ave.

Lansing

708-474-3000

A third-generation family-owned pet store, Ted’s opened in Lansing in 1947, expanding with a Schererville location in 2016.

“We work hard at providing the best service for our customers,” says Lynn Woestman, manager of the Schererville store. “When customers come in, our staff has the knowledge to help answer their questions and, because we’re a full-line pet store, provide them with what they need.”

Ted’s offers both full-service grooming — wash, blow out, nail trimming, and ear cleaning as well as self-wash stations for pet owners who want to do it themselves. Though most of its four legged clients are dogs and cats, Ted's also does nail trims for small animals such as rabbits.

Ted’s also focuses on animal well-being with Pet-Well Clinics for microchips and preventive health care such as heart worm medicine and vaccinations.

Animals sold at the stores include rabbits, birds, guinea pigs and hamsters. On Saturdays, Ted’s also frequently hosts rescue animal organizations that bring pets available for adoption.

Ted’s Pet & Feed also was voted Best Pet Groomer.

SECOND PLACE

Pet Supplies Plus

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Pet Haven Pet Shop

19 U.S, Hwy. 6

Valparaiso

219-464-4634

