Best Pet Shop

Ted’s Pet & Feed

17950 Burnham Ave.

Lansing

708-474-3000

2112 U.S. Hwy. 41

219-864-PETS (7387)

Kathy De Young, owner of Ted’s Pet & Feed, said her family oriented business offers great selection, stellar customer service, live animal habitats and more to create a Region experience 74 years in the making.

“My grandparents, Ted and Annie Hoogewerf, established Ted’s Feed Store in Lansing in 1947,” De Young said. “While they initially sold eggs, chicks and feed, over the years Ted’s has expanded to provide a full line of quality pet food and supplies."

Adoption events, small animal and bird services, as well as low-cost veterinary clinics are regularly featured at the shops on Saturdays, she said. Its Schererville location also includes a grooming salon with certified groomers.

Ted’s Pet & Feed recently expanded their services at their two locations, offering free local delivery and online ordering with curbside pickup.