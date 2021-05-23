 Skip to main content
Best Pet Shop
Best Pet Shop

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Best Pet Shop

Ted's Pet & Feed in Lansing

Ted’s Pet & Feed

17950 Burnham Ave.

Lansing

708-474-3000

2112 U.S. Hwy. 41

219-864-PETS (7387)

Tedspetandfeed.com

Kathy De Young, owner of Ted’s Pet & Feed, said her family oriented business offers great selection, stellar customer service, live animal habitats and more to create a Region experience 74 years in the making.

“My grandparents, Ted and Annie Hoogewerf, established Ted’s Feed Store in Lansing in 1947,” De Young said. “While they initially sold eggs, chicks and feed, over the years Ted’s has expanded to provide a full line of quality pet food and supplies."

Adoption events, small animal and bird services, as well as low-cost veterinary clinics are regularly featured at the shops on Saturdays, she said. Its Schererville location also includes a grooming salon with certified groomers.

Ted’s Pet & Feed recently expanded their services at their two locations, offering free local delivery and online ordering with curbside pickup.

She described her staff as a vital part of what makes her business a great pet shop.

“The amazing staff at Ted’s Pet & Feed has an enthusiastic love for animals,” she said.

Then there are the customers. 

“Our customers are loyal and share the same desire to provide the best care for their pets and the wildlife they enjoy,” she said.

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0882

20601 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort, Ill.

815-469-1044

alsipnursery.com

THIRD PLACE

Pet Supplies Plus

Multiple locations

petsuppliesplus.com

