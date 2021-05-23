Best Pharmacy

HealthLinc

1001 N. Sturdy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-465-9505

Mishawaka

574-307-7685

The HealthLinc pharmacy isn’t just a place to fill prescriptions. It’s a place where patients walk in with a need and walk out with a greater understanding of how those needs can be met.

“We are very proud of the HealthLinc pharmacy and the trusted relationships they have built in the communities we serve,” HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel said.

The Valparaiso and Mishawaka pharmacies are in the HealthLinc community health centers. This provides a one-stop experience for patients who are seeing physicians in the health center and require medications for their conditions.

“There’s excellent communication back and forth between the pharmacy and the provider since they’re in the same building,” Wrobel said.

HealthLinc pharmacists also ensure all patients have access to the medications they need.