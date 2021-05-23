 Skip to main content
Best Pharmacy
urgent

Best Pharmacy

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Pharmacy

HealthLinc is dispensing COVID vaccines at its clinic and pharmacy locations.

HealthLinc

1001 N. Sturdy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-465-9505

Mishawaka

574-307-7685

healthlincpharmacy.com

The HealthLinc pharmacy isn’t just a place to fill prescriptions. It’s a place where patients walk in with a need and walk out with a greater understanding of how those needs can be met.

“We are very proud of the HealthLinc pharmacy and the trusted relationships they have built in the communities we serve,” HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel said.

The Valparaiso and Mishawaka pharmacies are in the HealthLinc community health centers. This provides a one-stop experience for patients who are seeing physicians in the health center and require medications for their conditions.

“There’s excellent communication back and forth between the pharmacy and the provider since they’re in the same building,” Wrobel said.

HealthLinc pharmacists also ensure all patients have access to the medications they need.

“Our experienced and knowledgeable pharmacists educate patients on their medications and work with them to find the best options and affordable pricing,” Wrobel said.

SECOND PLACE

Vyto’s

6949 Kennedy Ave.

Hammond

219-845-2900

4923 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-937-1600

8845 Kennedy Ave.

Highland

219-972-1700

vytospharmacy.com

THIRD PLACE

NorthShore Health Centers

Multiple locations

219-763-8950

northshorehealth.org

