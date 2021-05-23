Best Pharmacy

HealthLinc
1001 N. Sturdy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-465-9505
Mishawaka
574-307-7685
The HealthLinc pharmacy isn’t just a place to fill prescriptions. It’s a place where patients walk in with a need and walk out with a greater understanding of how those needs can be met.
“We are very proud of the HealthLinc pharmacy and the trusted relationships they have built in the communities we serve,” HealthLinc CEO Beth Wrobel said.
The Valparaiso and Mishawaka pharmacies are in the HealthLinc community health centers. This provides a one-stop experience for patients who are seeing physicians in the health center and require medications for their conditions.
“There’s excellent communication back and forth between the pharmacy and the provider since they’re in the same building,” Wrobel said.
HealthLinc pharmacists also ensure all patients have access to the medications they need.
“Our experienced and knowledgeable pharmacists educate patients on their medications and work with them to find the best options and affordable pricing,” Wrobel said.
SECOND PLACE
Vyto’s
6949 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-845-2900
4923 Hohman Ave.
Hammond
219-937-1600
8845 Kennedy Ave.
Highland
219-972-1700
THIRD PLACE
NorthShore Health Centers
Multiple locations
219-763-8950