Best Photographer

  • 0
Best photographer

Jean Lachat

Jean Lachat Photography

11442 194th St.

Mokena

708-263-7269

jeanlachatphotography.com

Few occupations demand that you really get to know people more than a photographer. Because while it may seem like the person behind the camera is simply trying to get the right pose or the best lighting, what he or she is really doing is trying to tell a story through pictures — and you can’t tell a story without knowing your characters.

Jean Lachat has decades of storytelling experience, from her long history at several Chicago newspapers to her decades of creating memories for newlyweds, high school seniors and families throughout the area. It’s no surprise, then, that her favorite part of the job isn’t necessarily the technical aspects of getting the perfect shot, but rather getting to know the people in that shot.

People are also reading…

“We meet people, get to know them and become friends as we photograph together,” she says. “I love making the experience super fun and memorable for families and their children and creating artwork for them from their session. When that photo is hanging in their home, they’ll always be able to remember how much they love each other and what a great day we had together.”

SECOND PLACE

Burns Photography

2555 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-4802

burnsphoto.net

THIRD PLACE

Behnke Photographers

100 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-469-5600

behnkephoto.com

