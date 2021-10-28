Best photographer

Photography is really just another form of storytelling, and Jean Lachat has told plenty of them through her lens during more than a quarter century working at Chicago newspapers, where she was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and had the opportunity to shoot everyone from Michael Jordan to Mayor Richard M. Daley to President Barack Obama and his family. The stories she tells these days of families and children and high school seniors may not have the same cache of those celebrities, but she knows just how powerful they are to her clients, which is why she goes out of her way to find the spirit and joy in everyone she photographs.