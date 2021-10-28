 Skip to main content
Best Photographer
Best Photographer

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Photographer

Photographer Jean Lachat captures the joy in her subjects.

 Provided
Best photographer

Jean Lachat

Jean Lachat Photography

11442 194th St.

Mokena

708-296-2170

jeanlachatphotography.com

Photography is really just another form of storytelling, and Jean Lachat has told plenty of them through her lens during more than a quarter century working at Chicago newspapers, where she was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and had the opportunity to shoot everyone from Michael Jordan to Mayor Richard M. Daley to President Barack Obama and his family. The stories she tells these days of families and children and high school seniors may not have the same cache of those celebrities, but she knows just how powerful they are to her clients, which is why she goes out of her way to find the spirit and joy in everyone she photographs.

“We are truly honored to receive the support from clients, friends and family to make this honor possible,” she says of being named Best Photographer. “We would like to think it is a reflection of our dedication to our clients and their families, and we couldn't be prouder.”

SECOND PLACE

Burns Photography

2555 E. Lincoln Hwy.

New Lenox

815-485-4802

burnsphoto.net

THIRD PLACE

Rob Wehmeier

Orland Park

708-226-1593

wehmeierportraits.com

