Kristen Garza Photography

3616 W. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

219-742-3589

kgphoto.rocks

Kristen Garza began her company in 2005 and knew that she wanted to build on her small but loyal client base. Now her Northwest Indiana based company has won Best Photography Studio every year since 2014 in The Times' readers' poll.

Garza says she believes in quality over quantity, because her photography is her art and she wants to portray memories that last a lifetime. Customizing her photography for each client is part of her art. "Every memory I capture is unique in its own way.

“Even though sometimes challenging, the most rewarding part of doing this is the clients who have stayed with me throughout the years. Most have become friends and to watch their children grow is something truly special,” says Garza.

She books indoor and outdoor sessions, weddings and more. Her The Grow-with-Me Package captures baby’s monthly milestones of newborn, 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and 1st birthday and includes unlimited family/sibling poses. She also offers specials for maternity and newborns.

SECOND PLACE

Ginnie Lange Photography

9849 Lincoln Plaza Way

Cedar Lake

815-814-1563

THIRD PLACE

Michell Santelik Photography

107 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-9792

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0