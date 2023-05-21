Kg*Photography

3616 W. 80th Ave.

Merrillville

“Photography has been my passion since middle school,” says Kg*Photography owner Kristen Garza. She began her photography business in 2005 and opened her studio in 2014.

Kg*Photography has been voted the Best Photography Studio in the Region for 10 consecutive years.

“I am so humbled that I have been a fan favorite for the 10 years since opening my studio,” she says.

Reflecting on her continued growth and success, Garza says: “I think what sets me apart is my willingness to hear my clients on what they want and execute it to the best of my ability.”

Building strong and enduring professional relationships with her clients while maintaining her brand is important to Garza.

Clients can book customized photo sessions with Garza for a wide range of lasting memories. Kg*Photography offers photography for newborns and toddlers, families, weddings, private events, corporate events, headshots and more.

Upcoming events include holiday-themed sessions for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July as well as Beach Sunset Sessions.

“The sky is the limit!” Garza says.

SECOND PLACE

Michell Santelik Photography

107 Main St., Suite B

Crown Point

219-663-9792

THIRD PLACE

Heather Michelle Photography

219-644-9716

Crown Point