Best Physical Therapy Clinic

Westside Children’s Therapy

Multiple locations

www.westsidechildrenstherapy.com

At Westside Children's Therapy, the focus is on working with children and seeing their accomplishments.

“We always focus on quality movement more than function,” said Shari Cassidy, Westside’s founder and owner. “We focus on what muscles are supposed to be used in each activity and make sure they are using the right muscles. We want to make sure kids aren’t just walking, but walking correctly, for example.”

Westside Children’s Therapy has been family-owned and operated for 26 years, and the organization is thankful for the ongoing support.

“Our parents are very involved and dedicated to helping their child achieve the goals we set for them,” Cassidy said. “A lot of my patients and parents feel like my family because I see them every week. They always support our mission.”

SECOND PLACE

Children’s Therapy Connections

15255 S. Harlem Ave.

Orland Park

708-226-9200

www.childrenstherapyconnections.com

THIRD PLACE

Shirley Ryan Abilitylab

355 E. Erie St. 

Chicago

312-238-1000

www.sralab.org

