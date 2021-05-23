 Skip to main content
Best Physical Therapy

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Multiple locations

219-548-8770

orthopedicandbalancetherapy.com

If you’re suffering from aches and pains, recovering from surgery or an injury or feeling general bodily discomfort, your doctor may recommend physical therapy. In Northwest Indiana, this specialized treatment may be found at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, with locations in Valparaiso, Crown Point, LaPorte and Highland.

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists uses advanced technology, including sophisticated diagnostic methods, such as movement investigation and gait analysis. Also considered is the patient’s symptoms, medical history and health restrictions. This thorough evaluation helps determine the most effective treatment plan to achieve the patient's goal.

This is the second consecutive year that the practice has been voted Best Physical Therapy in the Region, and Shane Nowak, director of Wow Experiences, says she and owner Arlan Arburo are tickled to have earned first place. Nowak says that patient advocacy is part of her job and her honor.

“I want to thank all of our patients for voting for us. Our patients are wonderful, loyal and a part of our family,” says Nowak. “We learn as much from our patients as they learn from us, and they make it a cool atmosphere to work in every day.”

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists is celebrating its 18th anniversary in business.

SECOND PLACE

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana (OSNI)

Multiple locations

219-924-3300

osni.org

THIRD PLACE

Chesterton Physical Therapy

320 Dunes Plaza

Michigan City

219-898-4360

425 Sand Creek Drive North, Suite C

Chesterton

219-926-9779

chestertonpt.com

