Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Multiple locations

219-548-8770

If you’re suffering from aches and pains, recovering from surgery or an injury or feeling general bodily discomfort, your doctor may recommend physical therapy. In Northwest Indiana, this specialized treatment may be found at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, with locations in Valparaiso, Crown Point, LaPorte and Highland.

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists uses advanced technology, including sophisticated diagnostic methods, such as movement investigation and gait analysis. Also considered is the patient’s symptoms, medical history and health restrictions. This thorough evaluation helps determine the most effective treatment plan to achieve the patient's goal.

This is the second consecutive year that the practice has been voted Best Physical Therapy in the Region, and Shane Nowak, director of Wow Experiences, says she and owner Arlan Arburo are tickled to have earned first place. Nowak says that patient advocacy is part of her job and her honor.