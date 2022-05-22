 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Physical Therapy

Best Physical Therapy

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Multiple locations

219-548-8770

orthopedicandbalancetherapy.com

Though being voted Best Physical Therapy provider for the third straight year is not taken for granted at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, Director of Wow Experiences Shane Nowak says the dedicated team of professionals and support staff at OBTS always goes above and beyond to deliver the type of one-on-one attention that patients love. In all four locations, patients find a caring, supportive environment where the goal is to help every patient reach an unhindered life.

“The family atmosphere in each of our clinics has allowed us to create and maintain personal relationships with our patients,” Nowak says. “We have the honor of meeting and getting to know so many wonderful people and we are truly fortunate to have the profession we have.”

SECOND PLACE

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana 

Multiple locations

219-924-3300

osni.org

THIRD PLACE

Chesterton Physical Therapy

Multiple locations

219-203-1101

chestertonpt.com

