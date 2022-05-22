Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Though being voted Best Physical Therapy provider for the third straight year is not taken for granted at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, Director of Wow Experiences Shane Nowak says the dedicated team of professionals and support staff at OBTS always goes above and beyond to deliver the type of one-on-one attention that patients love. In all four locations, patients find a caring, supportive environment where the goal is to help every patient reach an unhindered life.