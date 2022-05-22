Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists
Multiple locations
219-548-8770
Though being voted Best Physical Therapy provider for the third straight year is not taken for granted at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, Director of Wow Experiences Shane Nowak says the dedicated team of professionals and support staff at OBTS always goes above and beyond to deliver the type of one-on-one attention that patients love. In all four locations, patients find a caring, supportive environment where the goal is to help every patient reach an unhindered life.
“The family atmosphere in each of our clinics has allowed us to create and maintain personal relationships with our patients,” Nowak says. “We have the honor of meeting and getting to know so many wonderful people and we are truly fortunate to have the profession we have.”
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Multiple locations
219-924-3300
THIRD PLACE
Chesterton Physical Therapy
Multiple locations
219-203-1101