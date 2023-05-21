Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists
Multiple locations
219-301-7961
When walking into any of the four locations of Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, patients can expect to find a caring, supportive environment where the goal is to help each of them live an unhindered life.
“The reason we are who we are is because we take pride in the fact that our patients are family,” Director of Wow Experiences Shane Nowak says.
By creating a family atmosphere, Nowak says each of the clinics has developed and maintained personal relationships with patients. She says Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists team will soon be able to help more people on their physical therapy journey with a fifth location opening in Hobart by the beginning of June.
“We know more about our patients than anybody would — how many cats they have, how many dogs they have,” she says. “Every day when we go to work, we want to make sure our patients are doing well because we care so much about them.”
