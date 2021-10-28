Best Physical Therapy

Three Point Healthcare
Multiple locations
With expertise in physical therapy along with behavioral medicine and nutrition, Three Point Healthcare focuses on a multidisciplinary approach to care.
From the beginning, a patient care advocate will guide patients through the process of their treatment by physical therapists, licensed clinical social workers and registered dietitian nutritionists. The practice’s philosophy is to deliver comprehensive care with specialists who function as a team.
Conditions treated at Three Point Healthcare include orthopedic/musculoskeletal, arthritis, sports injuries, obesity, metabolic syndrome, stress, depression, anxiety and diabetes.
A patient’s plan of care will evolve as that person’s condition improves to ensure continued progress is made and the patient’s ultimate goals are reached.
"We are grateful for all of our wonderful patients and supporters in the communities we serve," said John del Alcazar, marketing director for Three Point Healthcare. "We look forward to providing our exceptional and innovative approach to healthcare to more patients and communities moving forward."
SECOND PLACE
Children’s Therapy Connections
15255 S. Harlem Ave.
Orland Park
708-226-9200
THIRD PLACE
Westside Children’s Therapy
Multiple locations
