Best Physical Therapy

Three Point Healthcare

Multiple locations

With expertise in physical therapy along with behavioral medicine and nutrition, Three Point Healthcare focuses on a multidisciplinary approach to care.

From the beginning, a patient care advocate will guide patients through the process of their treatment by physical therapists, licensed clinical social workers and registered dietitian nutritionists. The practice’s philosophy is to deliver comprehensive care with specialists who function as a team.

Conditions treated at Three Point Healthcare include orthopedic/musculoskeletal, arthritis, sports injuries, obesity, metabolic syndrome, stress, depression, anxiety and diabetes.

A patient’s plan of care will evolve as that person’s condition improves to ensure continued progress is made and the patient’s ultimate goals are reached.