urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Langel's Pizza

1198 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-8888

2833 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-4900

342 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-865-0333

www.langelspizza.com

It’s now been more than four decades since Langel’s was founded by Rodney D. Langel. At age 22, he decided to begin his journey into the restaurant business, starting with a small pizza place in St. John.

At that time, Langel managed to satisfy his customers with tasty pizza, though he did it all with only a small oven, two-door cooler and a few tables and chairs. With a little help from his parents, Lillian and Eugene Langel, he kept the place running smoothly.

After two years, Rodney moved to Schererville, and shortly thereafter purchased the store in downtown Highland, Rodney’s hometown.

Due to the loyal customer base around the Region, Langel's has grown. The year 2021 marks its 43rd anniversary. Langel’s Pizza is proud to say it's still family-owned and operated with locations in Crown Point, Highland and Schererville.

Langel’s Pizza is best known for their pizza, but according to Brain Radzinski, owner of the Crown Point location, the wings, hoagies and Italian Beef are also popular among customers. He said using high-quality meats, cheeses and fresh vegetables make the difference. “We appreciate everyone taking the time to vote us Best Pizza year over year!”

SECOND PLACE

Aurelio’s Pizza

Multiple locations

aureliospizza.com

THIRD PLACE

Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery

2310 LaPorte Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-7499

79 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-3885

10547 Broadway

Crown Point

219-333-2178

tomatobarpizza.com

