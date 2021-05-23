Best Pizza

Langel’s Pizza

1198 E. Summit St.

Crown Point

219-663-8888

2833 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-923-4900

342 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-865-0333

It’s now been more than four decades since Langel’s was founded by Rodney D. Langel. At age 22, he decided to begin his journey into the restaurant business, starting with a small pizza place in St. John.

At that time, Langel managed to satisfy his customers with tasty pizza, though he did it all with only a small oven, two-door cooler and a few tables and chairs. With a little help from his parents, Lillian and Eugene Langel, he kept the place running smoothly.

After two years, Rodney moved to Schererville, and shortly thereafter purchased the store in downtown Highland, Rodney’s hometown.