Langel’s Pizza
1198 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-663-8888
2833 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-923-4900
342 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-865-0333
It’s now been more than four decades since Langel’s was founded by Rodney D. Langel. At age 22, he decided to begin his journey into the restaurant business, starting with a small pizza place in St. John.
At that time, Langel managed to satisfy his customers with tasty pizza, though he did it all with only a small oven, two-door cooler and a few tables and chairs. With a little help from his parents, Lillian and Eugene Langel, he kept the place running smoothly.
After two years, Rodney moved to Schererville, and shortly thereafter purchased the store in downtown Highland, Rodney’s hometown.
Due to the loyal customer base around the Region, Langel's has grown. The year 2021 marks its 43rd anniversary. Langel’s Pizza is proud to say it's still family-owned and operated with locations in Crown Point, Highland and Schererville.
Langel’s Pizza is best known for their pizza, but according to Brain Radzinski, owner of the Crown Point location, the wings, hoagies and Italian Beef are also popular among customers. He said using high-quality meats, cheeses and fresh vegetables make the difference. “We appreciate everyone taking the time to vote us Best Pizza year over year!”
SECOND PLACE
Aurelio’s Pizza
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery
2310 LaPorte Ave.
Valparaiso
219-462-7499
79 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-322-3885
10547 Broadway
Crown Point
219-333-2178