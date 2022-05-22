Best Pizza

Langel’s Pizza
Multiple locations
219-923-4900
It has been 44 years since Rodney D. Langel opened Langel’s Pizzeria. With the help of his family, friends, employees and a valued customer base, Langel’s has grown to three locations.
A Region favorite, the pizza at Langel’s is made with quality fresh ingredients. Pizza isn’t the only in-demand menu item, however. Langel’s also serves fresh made Italian beef, hoagies and other popular items.
This year marks three years of winning Best of the Region and Langel says he appreciates all who voted.
“I am blessed to have and amazing family and so many loyal employees who have made us a success,” he said. “It is through their hard work that this is possible.”
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Aurelio’s Pizza
Multiple locations
219-836-2336
THIRD PLACE
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200