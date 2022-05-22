Best Pizza

Langel’s Pizza

Multiple locations

219-923-4900

It has been 44 years since Rodney D. Langel opened Langel’s Pizzeria. With the help of his family, friends, employees and a valued customer base, Langel’s has grown to three locations.

A Region favorite, the pizza at Langel’s is made with quality fresh ingredients. Pizza isn’t the only in-demand menu item, however. Langel’s also serves fresh made Italian beef, hoagies and other popular items.

This year marks three years of winning Best of the Region and Langel says he appreciates all who voted.

“I am blessed to have and amazing family and so many loyal employees who have made us a success,” he said. “It is through their hard work that this is possible.”

SECOND PLACE

Aurelio’s Pizza

Multiple locations

219-836-2336

THIRD PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

