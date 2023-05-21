Langel’s Pizza

Multiple locations

Langel’s serves classic pizza that’s been made with love from the same recipe for more than four decades. “I think all credit is due to the original recipe created by Rodney Langel,” says Brian Radzinski, owner of the Crown Point location. He notes, however, that the employees are also a huge part of Langel’s success.

“The employees are really the heroes. Day in and day out, they make it happen. Whether it’s a staffing issue or a weather issue, they make it happen,” says Radzinski.

When you take a great pizza and a great crew and throw in the longevity of the business that’s been around since 1979, a loyal customer base and a great product, you’ve got the makings of a wining pizza, according to Radzinski.

Customers can expect quality ingredients — from fresh Wisconsin cheese to scratch-made sauces to signature crumbled sausage. Chunk sausage also is available, though Radzinsi says it accounts for only about 20% of sausage pizzas.

Specialty pizzas include Buffalo chicken and Garden. Its Pickle Pizza was featured on local TV news and Langel’s offers it twice a year.

SECOND PLACE

Aurelio’s Pizza

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200