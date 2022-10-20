Best Pizza

Papa Joe's Italian Restaurant

14459 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-403-9099

944 E. 9th St.

Lockport

815-838-9099

Owners Mike and Anthony Lorenzo are carrying on family traditions with their recipes, ambiance and service.

Papa Joe’s Restaurant opened in Orland Park in 1992 and is a full-service restaurant with banquet facilities for up to 250 guests as well as carryout, delivery and catering for parties of up to 500. Another location opened in Lockport in 2008 with carry-out, delivery and catering. It moved in 2020 to a new location where full-service dining and banquet facilities were added.

“Our most popular dishes include our Italian baked chicken, Italian sausage and peppers and our signature dish, chicken tetrazzini. Pizza has always been our most popular carryout along with a wide array of different sandwiches and wraps,” said Mike Lorenzo.

“Our attention to old-school recipes, traditions and attention to detail is what we feel separates us from other places,” he added. “Whether we serve a dinner for two or catering a backyard wedding for 500, we do not stray from our original recipes that have been handed down for generations.”

SECOND PLACE

Ed & Joe's Restaurant & Pizzeria

17332 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3051

THIRD PLACE

Palermo’s

21014 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-5300