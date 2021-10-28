Best Pizza

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Aurelio's Pizza 

Aurelio's Pizza

Multiple locations

aureliospizza.com

Why has Aurelio’s had such staying power? Adam Prince, kitchen manager of the Frankfort location, said: “We’re the family pizzeria.

 “Even in a pandemic and hard times, pizza is a good way to get together," he said.

Aurelio’s started in the South Suburbs, it's first location a storefront on Ridge Road in Homewood that opened in 1959. Since then, it has expanded to throughout Chicagoland. Its pizza recipe has remained the same. “ ‘Savor the tradition.' That's our company motto,” Prince said.

According to Prince, who has worked at Aurelio’s for 16 years, the success at all of its locations is based on consistency and the sauce. “It has a nice thin crust, not the thinnest and delicious sauce," Prince said of the restaurant's mainstay. 

On top  of that, Aurelio’s staff aims to provide warm, consistent service. “For pickup and delivery, (customers) should expect prompt courteous service and fresh hot pizza,” Prince said.

Speaking of its thin crust, Aurelio’s also was voted Best Thin Crust Pizza for Southland's Best. 

SECOND PLACE

Fox's Pizza and Irish Pub

Multiple locations

foxspubs.com

THIRD PLACE

Beggars Pizza

Multiple locations

beggarspizza.com

