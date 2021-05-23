Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Zao Island

Zao Island makes it easy to host a birthday party — or any type of celebration. All you and your guests need to do is show up, and Zao Island takes care of the rest with pizza, arcade games, go-karts, batting cages, laser tag and a laser maze as wells mini-golf. Attendees get a five game card per person and one attraction pass per person and are served one-topping pizza and pitchers of pop during the 90-minute parties.