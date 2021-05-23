 Skip to main content
Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Entertainment series
Zao Island

Zao Island

1050 Horse Prairie Ave.

Valparaiso

219-462-1194

zaoisland.net

 “Zao Island has been a family business since my grandpa started it in 1956,” says Ryan Wright. “My father opened this location in 1979.” 

That translates into a long history of helping others have fun.

 Zao Island makes it easy to host a birthday party — or any type of celebration. All you and your guests need to do is show up, and Zao Island takes care of the rest with pizza, arcade games, go-karts, batting cages, laser tag and a laser maze as wells mini-golf. Attendees get a five game card per person and one attraction pass per person and are served one-topping pizza  and pitchers of pop during the 90-minute parties. 

 “We throw great parties and try to keep our pricing as fair as we can,” says Wright. “That is why people enjoying being here.” 

SECOND PLACE

Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant

350 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-5590

Tylerstender.com

THIRD PLACE

Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center

2800 Colorado St.

Lake Station

219-963-2070

www.lakecountyparks.com/262/Bellaboos

