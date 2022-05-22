Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant

350 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-5590

A combination of mouthwatering meals with a variety of entertainment has made Tyler’s Tender Railroad Restaurant a favorite place for families for the last 15 years.

The restaurant features an interactive O-scale train and a ride-on train. Food is delivered to patrons at the counter on a model flatbed train car.

“We’re a child’s-themed restaurant, but we try to cater our menu to adults as well,” said Emily Petrie, owner of Tyler's Tender. “We have a good-size menu.”

Petrie said the pot roast melts, pot roast sandwich, wraps, paninis and spinach salad are among the favorites.

She added that there’s much to enjoy at Tyler’s Tender in addition to the trains and food.

“Clean, friendly atmosphere, great staff. We have an arcade as well,” Petrie said.

Tyler’s Tender also has a private party room and offers a variety of party packages.

SECOND PLACE

Zig-E's Funland

8176 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0596

THIRD PLACE

Sparta Dome

1355 E. North St.

Crown Point

219-224-3663

