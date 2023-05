Tyler's Tender Railroad Restaurant

For more than 15 years, Tyler’s Tender Railroad Restaurant has delighted parents and children with its interactive O-scale model train, ride-on train, food delivered by railroad flatcar and 1,600-square-foot arcade. Menu items include their pot roast melt, mini bacon cheeseburgers, white mac and cheese and chicken Caesar salad along with hot dogs, pizza, and mini-corn dogs — favorites of kids and adults.